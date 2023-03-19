Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Coastal Wetlands - Event Details

Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Coastal Wetlands Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 3:00pm – 4:00pm University of Hawaii at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Natural Resource Management Seminar Series presents, "Coastal Wetlands of the Future" with Drs. Samantha Chapman and Adam Langley, Biology Department, Center for Biodiversity and Ecosystem Stewardship, Villanova University. The seminar will be held over zoom. All are welcome!



Abstract:



Coastal wetlands are threatened by sea level rise and other human modifications to the landscape. Mangroves, woody salt-tolerant trees that dominate tropical coastlines, are declining in many regions owing to coastal development and aquaculture but are simultaneously extending their ranges to higher latitudes around the world owing in part to declining frequency of freezing events in the poleward range limit. When mangroves expand into salt marshes, they dramatically reduce the abundance of salt marsh species, but in many ways, mangroves render these ecosystems more resilient to worsening anthropogenic threats such as nutrient pollution, sea level rise and increasing storm intensity. Facilitating mangrove encroachment may represent one natural solution to help save these low-lying coastal wetlands before they are converted to open water. For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

