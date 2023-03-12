Engaging with a sustainable island future - Event Details

Engaging with a sustainable island future Friday, March 17, 2023, 3:00pm Nurturing global leadership for the sustainability of the pacific island region.



Join us as we listen to students from Okinawa and Hawai'i present their findings from their 8-day program and pitch original ideas for social betterment and achievement of the SDGs.



This event was made possible by the University of the Ryukyus in partnership with the Okinawa Institute of Science & Technology Graduate University (OIST) and UH Hilo's Center for Global Education & Exchange. For more information, contact: r-sekaten@acs.u-ryukyu.ac.jp

