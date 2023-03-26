Administration of Justice Career Opportunities Talk - Event Details

Administration of Justice Career Opportunities Talk Monday, March 27, 2023, 3:00pm – 5:00pm Location: UCB 118 Michael Bertelsen, Wildland Fire Technician with the Bureau of Land Management and the State of Alaska, Department of Natural Resources, Division of Fire and Prevention will be talking about AJ-related career opportunities. For more information, contact: youngkat@hawaii.edu (605) 679-1842 Tags:

