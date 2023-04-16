URH Aloha Friday Concerts - Event Details

URH Aloha Friday Concerts

Friday, April 21, 2023, 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Campus Center

University Radio Hilo is excited to announce our second Aloha Friday Concert!



Join us on April 21 from 4-6pm for an exclusive performance by The Brown Boys.

Opening set by Sean Kauāakeakua Sugndo



The first 60 Attendees will receive a bento & sweet treat!



----



For disability accommodations, please contact University Radio Hilo at urh@hawaii.edu by April 7th 2023

Special Restrictions: Must present a current UH Hilo student ID with SP23UHH for validation for food and giveaways.

For more information, contact: ckarson@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7359

Tags: