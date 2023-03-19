Ka Lama Ku Series-Laulima with Dr. Pōki`i Seto - Event Details

Ka Lama Ku Series-Laulima with Dr. Pōki`i Seto

Monday, March 20, 2023, 12:30pm – 1:30pm

Location: Campus Center 301

The Campus Center Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development Program introduces the Student Leadership Series, where we will be highlighting one Ka Lama Ku value designed to help students explore their own personal leadership. Spring 2023 Ka Lama Ku Series Theme is, "Rising to the occasion and taking action". This theme comes from the chant "Kani Ka Moa Kuakahi: Welo kīhei i ke Aʻeloa" which translates to "the kīhei streams in the Aʻeloa wind." This also relates to one running swiftly through the wind.



Our next series is on Laulima with presenter Dr. Pōki`i Seto a ʻŌiwi Educator, Scholar, Writer, Musician, and Co-founder. He is the Program Coordinator of the Hoʻopūliko Kumu Hou Title III Project of the University of Hawaiʻi West Oʻahu with over 15 years of experience in PreK to university, public and private, English and Hawaiian schools.



Most recently he launched his single called, "Kūauhau". A musician leading a solo career under the name Pōkiʻi. His musical journey includes being a lead vocalist for the reggae band Ooklah the Moc and was a co-founder and lead vocalist of the Steppas, ʻAi Pōhaku, and Rockers.



Join us as Pōki`i shares his journey on laulima.

Special Restrictions: Special Restrictions: Sign up at https://go.hawaii.edu/iDk to attend. Seating is limited to 15 spots. You must be a current UH Hilo Student to attend. The deadline to sign up is 03/18/23.

For more information, contact: sdelo@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

