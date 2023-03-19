Ka Lama Ku Series-Laulima with Dr. Pōki`i Seto - Event Details
Ka Lama Ku Series-Laulima with Dr. Pōki`i Seto
Location: Campus Center 301
The Campus Center Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development Program introduces the Student Leadership Series, where we will be highlighting one Ka Lama Ku value designed to help students explore their own personal leadership. Spring 2023 Ka Lama Ku Series Theme is, "Rising to the occasion and taking action". This theme comes from the chant "Kani Ka Moa Kuakahi: Welo kīhei i ke Aʻeloa" which translates to "the kīhei streams in the Aʻeloa wind." This also relates to one running swiftly through the wind.
Our next series is on Laulima with presenter Dr. Pōki`i Seto a ʻŌiwi Educator, Scholar, Writer, Musician, and Co-founder. He is the Program Coordinator of the Hoʻopūliko Kumu Hou Title III Project of the University of Hawaiʻi West Oʻahu with over 15 years of experience in PreK to university, public and private, English and Hawaiian schools.
Most recently he launched his single called, "Kūauhau". A musician leading a solo career under the name Pōkiʻi. His musical journey includes being a lead vocalist for the reggae band Ooklah the Moc and was a co-founder and lead vocalist of the Steppas, ʻAi Pōhaku, and Rockers.
Join us as Pōki`i shares his journey on laulima.
Special Restrictions: Special Restrictions: Sign up at https://go.hawaii.edu/iDk to attend. Seating is limited to 15 spots. You must be a current UH Hilo Student to attend. The deadline to sign up is 03/18/23.
For more information, contact: sdelo@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365
Tags: campus center
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- Aloha Freshmen, If you began at UH Hilo last semester (Fall 2022) or this semester (Spring 2023), it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment between February 15 and March 15, 2023. ...
- 2022-2023 RISO Registration - Now Open!
- The 2022-2023 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm. ...
- 2023-24 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1st, students can complete their 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa - To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete the FAFSA by February 1, 2023. ...
- Uluākea Campus Activites
- Ke aloha nō iā kākou e ko nā limahana o ke kulanui o Hawaiʻi ma Hilo! Aloha to all faculty, staff, and administrators of our UH Hilo campus! It is with hopes this e-mail finds everyone doing well after the first two weeks of the ...
- Hohonu is looking for New Members!
- We are Hohonu, the academic journal. We publish student work, by students, for students. Our annual publication features academic papers that cover a wide-variety of topics and subjects by UH Hilo students. ...
- Kanilehua is looking for New Members!
- We are Kanilehua, the art and literary magazine. Our annual publication features literary pieces and art works, both digital and physical, made by UH Hilo students. We publish our magazine at the end of each school year. ...
- The Board of Student Publications is looking for New Members
- Have you ever heard of the Board of Student Publications (BOSP)? We would like to introduce ourselves as your 2022-2023 UH Hilo Board of Student Publications (BOSP). BOSP over sees three publications: Ke Kalahea, Kanilehua, and Hohonu. ...
- CAPAL Public Service Scholarship and Internship Program
- The Conference on Asian and Pacific American Leadership (CAPAL) is accepting applications for the 2023 Public Service Internship and Scholarship Program. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.