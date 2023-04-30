Oh Hell Week - Event Details
Oh Hell Week
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Aloha e nā Vulcans,
As we are approaching the end of the semester, you know what that means! Oh Hell Week is back and you’re not gonna want to miss it! On May 1st through May 4th, check us out at Campus Center Plaza!
This semester, we've teamed up with other student organizations to provide you a variety of goodies to help you prepare for finals week.
- Bakery Items from KTA, Drinks, and Snack Packs provided by your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)
- Caffeinated Drinks (i.e. energy drinks, coffee, tea, etc.) provided by the Student Activities Council (SAC)
- School supplies provided by the Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB)
Come check out what initiatives we're working, talk story about ways to connect or get involved with us, and pick up a special promo pack!
Don't forget to follow your student government on Instagram @uhhsa to stay connected and updated with the Senate!
Mahalo nui loa and we hope to see you there!
Special Restrictions: Must show UH Hilo Student ID validated for Spring 2023. (SP23UHHDCO)
For more information, contact: uhhsa5@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367
