On-campus STI & HIV Testing - Event Details

On-campus STI & HIV Testing Monday, March 20, 2023, 12:00pm – 4:00pm Location: CC-306 Free & confidential on-campus STI & HIV testing by Kumukahi Health & Wellness 12pm-4pm in CC-306. Condoms, Lube, Dental Dams available. Tests for HIV, Syphilis, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Hep-C and info on PrEP & PEP. Walk-ins accepted. For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460 Tags:

