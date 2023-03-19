Spring Into Break with the Spring Equinox! - Event Details

Spring Into Break with the Spring Equinox!

Monday, March 20, 2023, 10:00am – 12:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Come join us for the Spring Equinox, which marks the change of our days getting longer and sunnier. It is a metaphor for change and, quite literally, emerging from the darkness. Enjoy coffee and donuts while making inspiring buttons and reflecting on how far you've come!

Special Restrictions: Must show current UH Hilo Student ID with a SP23UHHSAC or SP23UHH-CB validation for Spring 2023.

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

