AJ Lecture Series: Terrell Carver - Event Details

AJ Lecture Series: Terrell Carver Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 4:30pm – 6:00pm Location: UCB 118 or on zoom https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/98973826768 The Administration of Justice department presents

Where is Eurocentrism? Rethinking colonialism and re-reading Marx



with Dr. Terrel Carver, Professor of Political Theory at the University of Bristol



4:30pm - 6:00pm in UCB 118, or online via Zoom For more information, contact: youngkat@hawaii.edu (605) 679-1842 Tags:

