Administration of Justice Career Opportunities Talk - Event Details

Administration of Justice Career Opportunities Talk Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 3:00pm – 4:00pm Location: UCB 118 or on zoom https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/92353356153 Join us on Wednesday, March 22nd to learn about exciting career opportunities with DOCARE - the State of Hawaiʻi Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.



3pm, in UCB 118 or online via Zoom For more information, contact: youngkat@hawaii.edu (605) 679-1842 Tags:

