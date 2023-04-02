Open Mic Night - Event Details

Open Mic Night Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 3:00pm – 7:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Come to the Kanilehua Art & Literary Magazine Open Mic Night and share your short stories, poems, and other literary works, or you can read a published piece by one of your favorite authors! If you don't feel like sharing, that's okay! Come by anyways and enjoy the entertainment, pizza and sparkling water! Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo student. For more information, contact: bospom@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7371 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 2, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements