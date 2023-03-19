Brown Bag Reading with Q and A with Dr. Jane Wong - Event Details

This event is being held online. Password: Poetry

Brown Bag Reading with Q and A with Dr. Jane Wong Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 1:00pm – 2:00pm Please join the English Department for a reading followed by a Q&A with poet and scholar Dr. Jane Wong. Her talk, "A Poetics of Nourishment," will share insights on her poetry, Asian American subjectivity, and her forthcoming memoir, Meet Me in Atlantic City (May 2023).



Bio: Jane Wong is the author of two poetry collections: How to Not Be Afraid of Everything (Alice James, 2021) and Overpour (Action Books, 2016). Her debut memoir, Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City, is forthcoming from Tin House in May 2023. She likes raccoons and is an Associate Professor at Western Washington University where she teaches creative writing and Asian American literature. For more information, contact: lpday@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7642 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 19, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements