Women Rising: International Women's Day Student Panel - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: 891058

Women Rising: International Women's Day Student Panel Thursday, March 9, 2023, 5:00pm – 6:00pm In observance of International Women's Day, a panel of UH Hilo women students from around the world will share their experiences and perspectives on topics such as transitioning to Hawaii and gender roles and women's issues in their countries/cultures. Part of the International Speaker Series sponsored by UH Hilo International Student Services and the United Nations Association-USA-Hawaii Island Chapter. For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 5, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements