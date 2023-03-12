safeTALK: Suicide Prevention Training - Event Details

safeTALK: Suicide Prevention Training

Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 12:30pm – 4:30pm

Location: W-201

Suicide alertness for everyone



When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023



Where: UH Hilo SSC W-201



Time: 12:30pm-4:30pm



Why: This training will prepare you to recognize and support a person with thoughts of suicide. You will become a SafeTALK-trained suicide alert helper with skills to move beyond the common tendency to dismiss or avoid suicide. You will learn how to recognize a person with thoughts of suicide and how to properly connect the person to first aid and intervention caregivers.



Please scan the QR code to register

For more information please email Yolisa Duley @ hipreventsuicide@gmail.com



Co-sponsored by UH Hilo Student Health & Wellness Programs, Hawaiʻi Island Prevent Suicide Task force, DOH Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch.



Please note that those who have experienced a recent loss to suicide may find attending this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.



For questions or Disability Accommodations, please contact Ui at shwp@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7460.

Special Restrictions: Registration form required: https://forms.gle/neeXRDMs7fhMmh8B6

For more information, contact: camanti@hawaii.edu (808) 990-1965

