Mask of Many Makings - Event Details
Mask of Many Makings
Location: Campus Center 301
In the upcoming festivities and gearing up for SAC's Prom event: Moonlight Masquerade, join SAC for some artistic creation. Let your creative side shine, whether it’s making a mask of wonder or mystery. Join us to make a wearable mask for the Moonlight Masquerade or for the love of crafts.
For Disability Accommodations, please contact Student Activities Council (808) 932-7374 before 03/6/2023.
Special Restrictions: Must have a validated Spring 2023 UH Hilo student ID.
For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: SAC Campus Center
