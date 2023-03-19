Mask of Many Makings - Event Details

Mask of Many Makings Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 6:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Campus Center 301 In the upcoming festivities and gearing up for SAC's Prom event: Moonlight Masquerade, join SAC for some artistic creation. Let your creative side shine, whether it’s making a mask of wonder or mystery. Join us to make a wearable mask for the Moonlight Masquerade or for the love of crafts.



For Disability Accommodations, please contact Student Activities Council (808) 932-7374 before 03/6/2023. Special Restrictions: Must have a validated Spring 2023 UH Hilo student ID. For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 19, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements