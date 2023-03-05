Bollywood Movie Screening - Event Details

Bollywood Movie Screening

Thursday, March 9, 2023, 5:15pm – 8:00pm

Location: CC 301

Take a break from midterms! Come celebrate Holi, a Hindu holiday celebrating Spring, with the Center for Global Education and Exchange and the Student Activities Council. We will be watching the Bollywood movie "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara". Samosas and Chai will be available first come first serve. Bring your own pillows and blankets for a cozy movie theater experience. Doors will open at 5:15pm, movie will start at 5:30pm.

Special Restrictions: Food and drink will only be provided for fee-paying students.

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488