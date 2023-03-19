Brown Bag Reading with Q&A with Dr. Jane Wong - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 916 3639 0628 Passcode: Poetry

Brown Bag Reading with Q&A with Dr. Jane Wong Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 1:00pm – 2:00pm Join the English Department for a reading by poet and scholar Dr. Jane Wong! Her talk, "A Poetics of Nourishment," will share insights on her poetry and her forthcoming memoir, Meet Me in Atlantic City.



Date: Wednesday, March 22nd

Time: 1:00-1:50 p.m.

On ZOOM:

hawaii.zoom.us/j/91636390628

Meeting ID: 916 3639 0628

Passcode: Poetry For more information, contact: lpday@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7642 Tags:

