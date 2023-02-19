Black History Month Film: The Woman King - Event Details

Black History Month Film: The Woman King Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: UCB 100 Black History Month Films:



The Woman King

• UCB 100

• February 22 @ 5:00



My Name is Pauli Murray

• UCB 100

• February 28 @ 5:30



Sponsored by the UH Hilo Black History Month Committee and Waiolama truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center.



To request a disability accommodation, email eeoaa@hawaii.edu">eeoaa@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: jstotter@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7642

