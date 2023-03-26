URH Aloha Friday Concerts - Event Details

URH Aloha Friday Concerts Friday, March 31, 2023, 4:00pm – 5:30pm Location: Campus Center Plaza University Radio Hilo is excited to announce the start of our Aloha Friday Concert series!



Join us on March 31 from 4-5:30pm at the Campus Center plaza for:

An exclusive performance by Ikaakama & Kuʻulei



First 50 students will receive a bento

Teaspresso available for all attendees.



For disability accommodations, please contact University Radio Hilo at urh@hawaii.edu Special Restrictions: Must have a valid UH Hilo ID For more information, contact: urhmedia@hawaii.edu (808) 854-3573

