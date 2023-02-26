Ka Lama Ku Series-‘Ike Pāpālua with Dr. Manulani Aluli-Meyer - Event Details

Ka Lama Ku Series-‘Ike Pāpālua with Dr. Manulani Aluli-Meyer

Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 12:30pm – 1:30pm

Location: Campus Center 301

The Campus Center Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development Program introduces the Student Leadership Series, where we will be highlighting one Ka Lama Ku value designed to help students explore their own personal leadership. Spring 2023 Ka Lama Ku Series Theme is, "Rising to the occasion and taking action". This theme comes from the chant "Kani Ka Moa Kuakahi: Welo kīhei i ke Aʻeloa" which translates to "the kīhei streams in the Aʻeloa wind." This also relates to one running swiftly through the wind.



Our next series is on ‘Ike Pāpālua with presenter Dr. Manulani Aluli-Meyer. Manulani Aluli Meyer is the fifth daughter of Emma Aluli and Harry Meyer who grew up on the sands of Mokapu and Kailua beach on the island of Oʻahu and along the rainy shoreline of Hilo Palikū.



The Aluli 'ohana is a large and diverse group of scholar-activists dedicated to Hawaiian education, restorative justice, land reclamation, 'ohana health practices, cultural revitalization, arts education, prison reform, transformational economics, food sovereignty, and Hawaiian music.



Manu works in the field of indigenous epistemology and its role in worldwide awakening. Professor Aluli-Meyer obtained her doctorate in Philosophy of Education from Harvard (Ed.D. 1998). She is a worldwide keynote speaker, writer, and international evaluator of Indigenous PhDs. Her new book: Hoʻopono: Mutual Emergence will be published this Spring and follows Hoʻoulu: Our Time of Becoming. Her background is in wilderness education, coaching, and experiential learning, and she has been an Instructor for Outward Bound, Hawaiʻi Bound, a coach for Special Olympics in three states, and a passionate advocate for the Hawaiian Charter School movement.



Dr. Aluli Meyer has been an Associate Professor of Education at UH Hilo and spent five years in New Zealand as the lead designer/teacher for He Waka Hiringa, an innovative and accredited Masters of Applied Indigenous Knowledge at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, the largest Māori university with 30,000+ students. Dr. Aluli-Meyer is currently working at UH West Oʻahu as the Konohiki of Kūlana o Kapolei, a movement developed by Hawaiʻi Papa O Ke Ao (University of Hawaii Systemʻs initiative) to help contextualize higher learning within a Hawaiian world-view. Manu is a wahine kalai pohaku (stone carver) along with lei ano and lei hala maker (seed leis). She is dedicated to Indigenous Food Sovereignty and works to bring the coconut back into daily use. She is also a 30+ year practitioner of hoʻoponopono who appreciates and learns from the purpose and function of conflict.



Manu will be sharing her journey as a leader in our community as she ignites and inspire students to continue with and seek higher education.

Special Restrictions: Sign up at https://go.hawaii.edu/kDr to attend. Seating is limited to 15 spots. You must be a current UH Hilo Student to attend. The deadline to sign up is 02/26/23.

For more information, contact: sdelo@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

