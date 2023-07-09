CAPAL Public Service Scholarship and Internship Program - Announcement Details

CAPAL Public Service Scholarship and Internship Program The Conference on Asian and Pacific American Leadership (CAPAL) is accepting applications for the 2023 Public Service Internship and Scholarship Program. This paid program includes weekly leadership seminars, Community Action Projects, and individual mentorship. CAPAL’s Public Service Internship Program places undergraduate and graduate students within the public sector in the Washington, DC area and throughout the US. Applicants can apply for internships for Summer 2023 and Fall 2023.



CAPAL’s Public Service Scholarship Program awards scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students who will be serving in unpaid, full-time public service internships in the Washington, DC area or throughout the US during the summer. Applicants can apply for scholarships for Summer 2023 only.



Qualified applicants should have a strong academic record and a demonstrated commitment to public service, including service to the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community. All current students and all majors are welcome to apply. Summer application deadline: February 13. Fall application deadline: July 14, 2023. Visit www.capal.org/site/2018/09/04/scholarship-internship-program/ for more information. For more information, contact: hannah.park@capal.org (770) 362-4272

