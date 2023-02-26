Free Workshop on Professionalism and Interview Skills - Announcement Details

Free Workshop on Professionalism and Interview Skills

Come and learn how to build confidence, be professional, and excel at job interviews from experts!



Ms. Gabriella Cabanas, a Zontian and retired HR manager, and Mr. Allen Bartolome, a Project Specialist at the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Hawai ‘i County, will present ways to boost your confidence and develop professional images and behaviors, and explore “do and don’t” at job interviews.



All UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC students are welcome to attend.



Walk-ins are welcome, but we would appreciate it if you could let us know you are coming by registering for the workshop below.



For more information, please contact Dr. Su-Mi Lee at sumilee@hawaii.edu.



Special thanks to our collaborators: Zonta Club of Hilo, the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Hawai‘i County, Pi Sigma Alpha, and the POLS club

Special Restrictions: Please let us know you are coming for the workshop at https://go.hawaii.edu/w6k

For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127

