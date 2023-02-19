POLS Career Talk Story session - Event Details

POLS Career Talk Story session Friday, February 24, 2023, 3:00pm – 4:00pm Location: UCB 330 The third session of the Political Science Talk Story series this academic year is scheduled from 3pm to 4pm on Friday, February 24, in UCB 330.



Mr. Kalanihuia Forbes, a bailiff for the third circuit family court of the County of the Hawai‘i, a POLS alumnus, will talk about his experience at UH Hilo (POLS) and career journey in post-graduate life.



The event is hosted by the POLS Department, but all UH Hilo/HawCC students are welcome. Walk-ins are welcome, but we will appreciate it if you let us know that you are coming.





For more information/any questions, please contact Dr. Su-Mi Lee at sumilee@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127



