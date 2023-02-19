Natural Resource Management Seminar: Forestry & Wildlife - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES

Natural Resource Management Seminar: Forestry & Wildlife Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 3:00pm – 4:00pm University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Natural Resource Management Seminar Series presents, "Forestry and Wildlife on Hawaiʻi Island" with Ande Buskirk, Hawaiʻi Island Division of Forestry and Wildlife, Information and Education Specialist. The seminar will be held over zoom. All are welcome!



Abstract: This presentation is an overview of Hawai'i Island Forestry and Wildlife including how we operate within our mission and towards our vision: to protect, manage, and restore natural and cultural resources in collaboration with the people of Hawaiʻi. We envision a future with thriving native ecosystems and opportunities for the people of Hawaiʻi to engage with nature. The presentation will cover on-the-ground management actions in wildlands and trails and the importance of keeping public interest as well as at-risk species & ecosystems in mind. For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 19, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements