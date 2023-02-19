Guest Lecture: Black Healing and Freedom through Sensuality - Event Details

Guest Lecture: Black Healing and Freedom through Sensuality

Thursday, February 23, 2023, 11:00am – 12:15pm

Location: K-110 or Zoom

Guest Speaker for PHIL 375 Feminist Philosophy

Leila Wright Full spectrum doula, Herbalist and Sensuality educator



Title of Presentation:

Black Healing and Freedom through Sensuality.



Abstract: A journey in healing ancestral wounds and reclaiming the body through eroticism, kink and sexuality.



Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023



Time: 11am-12:15pm



Location: K-110 or on Zoom



RSVP to celiab@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: Please RSVP to celiab@hawaii.edu to join the event via in person or on zoom.

For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7230

Tags: