Black History Month Panel: Mental Health&the Black Community - Event Details

Black History Month Panel: Mental Health&the Black Community Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 6:00pm – 7:30pm Location: CC 301 Black History Month: A Celebration of Culture.



“How are you really doing?” - Mental Health and the Black Community

Panel presenters: Mr. Daniel Craddock, MPH, IMBA and Dr. Angie Powels, Psychology



Join us for an evening of networking and learning from a panel of

Black Health Care Professionals!

Light pupus will be served



Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 6-7:30pm with reception to follow.

Location: CC 301



Sponsored by: The Humanities division, Philosophy and Gender & Women's studies departments, UH Hilo Women's center and the LGBTQ+center, students of PHIL 375 - Feminist Philosophy, Truth, Racial Healing and

Transformation center, and ʻOhana Black



For disability accommodation, contact Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones at 808-932-7230(v). (808) 932-7002 (tty),

celiab@hawaii.edu by 2/18/2023.



----

Flyer art work by: Carl Hazelwood For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7230

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 26, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements