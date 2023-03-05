Black History Month Youth Program: Celebrating Black History - Announcement Details

Black History Month Youth Program: Celebrating Black History Black History Month: A celebration of culture





Youth are Amazing: Celebrating Black History.



A Family event dedicated to teaching the youth about Black History and Culture



Sunday, March 5, 2023, 1-4pm.

Location Campus Center Plaza







Sponsored by: The Humanities division, Philosophy and Gender & Women's studies departments, UH Hilo Women's center and the LGBTQ+center, students of PHIL 375 - Feminist Philosophy, Truth, Racial Healing and

Transformation center, and ʻOhana Black



For disability accommodation, contact Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones at 808-932-7230(v). (808) 932-7002 (tty),

celiab@hawaii.edu by 2/18/2023. For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7230

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 5, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements