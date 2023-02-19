Black History Month: A Celebration of Culture - Event Details

Black History Month: A Celebration of Culture Thursday, February 23, 2023, 4:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Evening Event Celebration: 4-8pm



Location: Campus Center Plaza

Music, Vendors

Art Exhibit in CC 301



Academic Panel Discussion on Race and Identity – Presenters: Kemuel Negus and Cozmo El.

@ 6-7:30pm For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7230 Tags:

