Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Agritourism - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES

Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Agritourism

Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Natural Resource Management Seminar Series presents, "Agritourism in Hawaii - Challenges & Opportunities" with Angela I. Faʻanunu, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Sustainable Tourism - College of Business & Economics. The seminar will be held over zoom. All are welcome!



Abstract: Following the onset of COVID-19, Hawai‘i residents called for better management of its tourism industry with an emphasis on alternative and more sustainable forms of tourism. Agritourism emerged as an ideal form of tourism, particularly in rural Hawai‘i, that seemed tied to supporting the success of local farmers and local agriculture. However, agritourism is a relatively novel and underdeveloped industry. In an effort to grow the agritourism industry in Hawai‘i, a research study was conducted between 2017 – 2020 to identify opportunities and gaps in the industry. Data were collected from 18 agritourism operations on Hawai‘i Island. The presentation will share findings from the study and highlight recommendations for next steps in building Hawai‘i’s agritourism industry.

For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

