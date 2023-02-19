International Night - Event Details

International Night

Friday, February 24, 2023, 7:30pm

Location: Performing Arts Center

Check out the amazing diversity represented at UH Hilo through performances featuring taiko drumming and song and dance from Hawaii, Palau, Fiji, Ireland, the Marshall Islands, Japan, and Samoa. One night only! Tickets are $5 for students and $15 General Admission. For ticket information and more details, go to hilo.hawaii.edu/international/IN.php. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended since the show will probably sell out. Bring your UH Hilo or HCC validated student ID card if you buy a student ticket. Sponsored by International Student Association, International Student Services, UHHSA, and the Office of Student Equity, Excellence and Diversity.

Special Restrictions: Tickets are $5 for students and $15 General Admission. For ticket information and more details, go to https://hilo.hawaii.edu/international/IN.php.

For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

