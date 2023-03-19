Moonlight Masquerade - Event Details

Moonlight Masquerade

Saturday, March 25, 2023, 3:30pm – 8:30pm

Location: Campus Center Dining Hall

Mark your calendar, get your fancy clothes, and get ready for the Student Activities Council's Prom, Moonlight Masquerade. There will be music, good food, professional photography, entertainment, and more.



Get your dresses, iron your shirts, and polish your dancing shoes! Bring a date or be an inspiring independent. Doors open at 3:30 pm, photography at 3:30 pm, and dinner starts at 5:00 pm.



Sign up ASAP as seating is limited and RSVP by Friday, March 3rd!

Special Restrictions: Registration is open to all UH Hilo students who've been assessed the Student Activity Fee. Staff will check eligibility once participants have submitted the RSVP form: https://forms.gle/HzkeignjA1bWqS2UA

For more information, contact: sacpub@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

