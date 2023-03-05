Sip and Paint - Event Details

Sip and Paint

Friday, March 10, 2023, 4:30pm – 6:30pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Vulcans!



Come to Campus Center Plaza on March 10, 2023 from 4:30pm - 6:30pm to take a break from midterms by sipping, painting, and enjoying some snacks while supplies last! This event is open to all UH Hilo students. Register using this form and be sure to bring your validated Student ID!



This event is sponsored by the Student Activities Council.

Special Restrictions: Must show your validated UH Hilo Spring 2023 student ID with the 'SP23UHHDCO' validation.

For more information, contact: cclava@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

