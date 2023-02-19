International Night 2023 - Event Details
International Night 2023
Location: Performing Arts Center
The UH Hilo International Student Association presents, for One Night Only:
The 48th annual: International Night
See the Show. See the World.
Friday, February 24, 2023
7:30 pm at UH Hilo Performing Arts Center
Each year. the International Student Association produces shows that feature performances from the many different cultures and countries represented at UH Hilo. International Nights is a long-standing tradition at UH Hilo that spans over four decades, and is a favorite event on campus among students, the community, and visitors. Performers volunteer their time and do not get paid for their time and effort in preparing for and executing their performances -- a testament to the willingness of UH Hilo's international students to share their cultures with others.
Performances will include:
- Japan: Taishoji Taiko
- Hawaiʻi: Hui Haumāna Hawaiʻi ma UH Hilo
- Palau: Ngelekel Belau Club
- Japan: Japanese Students Association
- Marshall Islands: Marshallese Iakwe Club
- Ireland: Hawaii Irish Dance
- Fiji: Fiji Meke Group
- Samoa: Tupulaga O Samoa Mo A Taeao
Ticket Prices:
$5 - UH Hilo/HawCC Students (Validated student ID card required) & Keiki (17 vears and vounder)
$15 - General Admission
Tickets:
Online at artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu/tickets/
By phone: 808-932-7490, Tuesday-Thursday from 9-11 an
Performing Arts Center Box Office starting at 5:30 pm on February 24-- but only if tickets are still available...so don't wait!
International Student Services (Student Services Center 202)
and Pacific Islander Student Center (Campus Center 307)
(a limited number or student tickets only)
For disability accommodations, please call (808) 932-7467.
Co-sponsored by UH Hilo International Student Services. International Student Association, UHHSA, and UH Office of Student Equity, Excellence & Diversity
Special Restrictions: Tickets are: $15 General & $5 UHH/HawCC Students with VALIS ID and Youth under 17
For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490
Tags: performing arts dance music
