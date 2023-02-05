Teach for America - Announcement Details

Teach for America

Teach for America Hawaiʻi is a nationally connected and locally rooted post-grad opportunity. We believe that potential is equally distributed along lines of race and class but opportunity is not. Leverage and cultivate your unique strengths to serve keiki and communities in Hawaiʻi. While TFA is not exclusively for folks who want to be placed in Hawai’i (we have 25+ other regions we place in), we also know it’s often the hope for many local folks to remain home and make an impact in their own community. As a corps member, you can begin your career as a classroom teacher and live your kuleana through a career of impact.



Apply to the 2023 corps by February 10th. All majors accepted. Full salary and benefits. For more details, go to www.teachforamerica.org/hawaii



Please reach out to Paoakalani Shook, Manager of Regional Team Initiatives at TFA Hawaiʻi, at paoakalani.shook@teachforamerica.org if you have any questions and also if you decide you want to apply!

For more information, contact: paoakalani.shook@teachforamerica.org (808) 521-1371

