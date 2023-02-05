Ka Lama Ku Series-"Alaka`i" with Renee Rivera - Event Details

Ka Lama Ku Series-"Alaka`i" with Renee Rivera

Thursday, February 9, 2023, 12:30pm – 1:30pm

Location: Campus Center 301

The Campus Center Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development Program introduces the Student Leadership Series, where we will be highlighting one Ka Lama Ku value designed to help students explore their own personal leadership. Spring 2023 Ka Lama Ku Series Theme is, "Rising to the occasion and taking action". This theme comes from the chant Kani Ka Moa Kuakahi: Welo kīhei i ke Aʻeloa" which translates to "the kīhei streams in the Aʻeloa wind." This also relates to one running swiftly through the wind.



Our second series is on Alaka`i with presenter Renee Rivera. Renee is the Director of He Ho’omaka Hou Ana O’ Puna, a 501c Non-Profit that focuses on comprehensive counseling and mentoring services for women. She is also a Lecturer at the Hawai’i Community College Social Science Department teaching Human Services and Interpersonal Skills. Renee was elected by the Hawaii House of Representatives as the Chairperson for the Hawai’i Island Service Area Board at the Department of Health.





Renee will be sharing her journey as a leader in our community as she ignites and inspire students to continue with and seek higher education.

Special Restrictions: Special Restrictions: To attend sign up at https://go.hawaii.edu/kDb. Seating is limited to 15 spots. You must be a current UH Hilo Student to attend. The deadline to sign up is 02/07/23.

For more information, contact: sdelo@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

