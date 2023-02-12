SoS Club Arts & Crafts - Event Details

SoS Club Arts & Crafts Monday, February 13, 2023, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Campus Center 301 Aloha Vulcans!



The Students of Sustainability (SoS) RISO has a fun crafting activity for all to enjoy! Lau kāpala (stamping with plants) arts and crafts. We'll be painting tote bags and flower pots, potting seeds, and giving away sustainability goodies.



Supplies are limited! We hope to see you there!



This event is sponsored by the Student Activities Council. For more information, contact: jenn28@hawaii.edu (530) 721-7731 Tags:

