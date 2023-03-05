QPR Question, Persuade, Refer Training - Event Details

QPR Question, Persuade, Refer Training Monday, March 6, 2023, 10:00am – 12:00pm Do you want to learn how identify the risk factors and warning signs of suicide? How to ask if someone is thinking about suicide? Or Learn to persuade them to seek help, and refer to appropriate resources? Sign up for a free QPR Training. By our QPR Trainer Ekaterina Kapoustina, Counselor from UH Hilo Counseling Services .



Registration Deadline is Thursday March 2nd, 2023.

Event location will be emailed upon completed registration.



For disability accommodations, please contact Student Health & Wellness Programs at shwp@hawaii.edu, (808)932-7460. Special Restrictions: Registration Deadline Thursday, March 2, 2023 For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

