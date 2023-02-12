Huakaʻi Wahi Pana O Hilo - Event Details

Huakaʻi Wahi Pana O Hilo Saturday, February 18, 2023, 8:30am – 1:00pm Location: Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center An off-campus opportunity to learn of the stories, cultural significance, and land features of our surrounding Hilo environment. Transportation will be provided to all participants.



Please [register here] (docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSczmDIDqyeJXG89Tu4CMrDu8Uf5NJIWPCGn9-DGa6kSvyXkFw/viewform) to reserve your participation in any of our Uluākea events/activities offered this semester. For more information, contact: uluakea@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7847

