ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Basic Hawaiian Language Workshops) - Event Details

ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Basic Hawaiian Language Workshops) Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 5:00pm – 6:30pm Location: Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center Workshops focusing on basic Hawaiian language pronunciation, phrases, and practices. No prior experience in Hawaiian language is required.



Please [register here] (docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSczmDIDqyeJXG89Tu4CMrDu8Uf5NJIWPCGn9-DGa6kSvyXkFw/viewform) to reserve your participation in any of our Uluākea events/activities offered this semester. For more information, contact: uluakea@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7847

