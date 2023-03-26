Campus Protocols Training - Event Details

Campus Protocols Training

Saturday, April 1, 2023, 9:00am – 12:30pm

Location: Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center

**Uluākea Workshop Series** - sponsored by the Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center Paʻieʻie Grant



The Uluākea program strives to empower faculty and staff of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and Hawaiʻi Community College campuses to learn, practice, and integrate Hawaiʻi foundations into curriculum, pedagogy, research, and service through cultural-based professional development activities.





A workshop training in campus kīpaepae and kīhei protocols including lau kāpala (stamping with native foliage). No prior experience necessary to attend any of the workshops.



Please register at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSczmDIDqyeJXG89Tu4CMrDu8Uf5NJIWPCGn9-DGa6kSvyXkFw/viewform to reserve your participation in any of our Uluākea events/activities offered this semester.





_Co-sponsored by the Kipuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, and Paʻieʻie Grant, funded in whole by the U.S. Department of Education._The event does not necessarily represent the view of, nor the endorsement by, the U.S. Department of Education, or the U.S Goverment. For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808) 932-7623 (V) (808) 932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu

For more information, contact: uluakea@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7847

