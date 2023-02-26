Campus Protocols Training - Event Details
Campus Protocols Training
Location: Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center
A workshop training in campus kīpaepae and kīhei protocols including lau kāpala (stamping with native foliage). No prior experience necessary to attend any of the workshops.
Please [register here] (docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSczmDIDqyeJXG89Tu4CMrDu8Uf5NJIWPCGn9-DGa6kSvyXkFw/viewform) to reserve your participation in any of our Uluākea events/activities offered this semester.
For more information, contact: uluakea@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7847
Tags: Uluākea Pāʻieʻie KīpukaNHSC CampusCommunity CampusProtocols
