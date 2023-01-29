Campus Protocols Training - Event Details

Campus Protocols Training Saturday, February 4, 2023, 9:00am – 12:30pm Location: Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center A workshop training in campus kīpaepae and kīhei protocols including lau kāpala (stamping with native foliage). No prior experience necessary to attend any of the workshops.



Please [register here] (docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSczmDIDqyeJXG89Tu4CMrDu8Uf5NJIWPCGn9-DGa6kSvyXkFw/viewform) to reserve your participation in any of our Uluākea events/activities offered this semester. For more information, contact: uluakea@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7847

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 29, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements