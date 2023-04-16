Uluākea Campus Activites - Announcement Details

Uluākea Campus Activites

Ke aloha nō iā kākou e ko nā limahana o ke kulanui o Hawaiʻi ma Hilo!



Aloha to all faculty, staff, and administrators of our UH Hilo campus! It is with hopes this e-mail finds everyone doing well after the first two weeks of the semester. As we progress through the rest of our Spring 2023 semester, I want to invite our campus faculty, staff, and administrators to participate in our culturally engaging, professional development activities through our Uluākea program under Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center.



The Uluākea program strives to empower our campus' faculty and staff of UH Hilo to learn, practice, and apply Hawaiʻi foundations into curriculum, pedagogy, research, and service to our campus and island community. Through culturally-based professional development activities, below are the dates and times for Uluākea activities planned for this semester:



Campus Protocols: A workshop training in campus kīpaepae and kīhei protocols including lau kāpala (stamping with native foliage). No prior experience necessary to attend any of the workshops.

-Saturday, Feb. 04, 2023, 9am-12:30pm

-Saturday, Mar. 04, 2023, 9am-12:30pm

-Saturday, Apr. 01, 2023, 9am-12:30pm

All workshops will be held at Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center



ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi: Workshops focusing on basic Hawaiian language pronunciation, phrases, and practices. No prior experience in Hawaiian language is required. All workshops will be held on the following Wednesdays:

-Wed. Feb. 08, 2023, 5pm-6:30pm

-Wed. Feb. 22, 2023, 5pm-6:30pm

-Wed. Mar. 08, 2023, 5pm-6:30pm

-Wed. Mar. 22, 2023, 5pm-6:30pm

-Wed. Apr. 05, 2023, 5pm-6:30pm

-Wed. Apr. 19, 2023, 5pm-6:30pm

All workshops will be held at Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center



Huakaʻi Wahi Pana O Hilo: An off-campus opportunity to learn of the stories, cultural significance, and land features of our surrounding Hilo environment. Transportation will be provided to all participants.

-Saturday, Feb. 18th, 8:30am-1pm

We will meet at Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center for an orientation before boarding vans and leaving off-campus.



If anyone is interested to participate registration is required as some workshops may be limited in space. Please fill out this Registration Form to reserve your space for any of the workshops. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Malu Dudoit (dudoitd@hawaii.edu) or the Uluākea program (uluakea@hawaii.edu).



Wishing us all a productive semester!

naʻu nō me ke aloha

na Malu

For more information, contact: uluakea@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7847

