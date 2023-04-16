Uluākea Campus Activites - Announcement Details
Uluākea Campus Activites
Ke aloha nō iā kākou e ko nā limahana o ke kulanui o Hawaiʻi ma Hilo!
Aloha to all faculty, staff, and administrators of our UH Hilo campus! It is with hopes this e-mail finds everyone doing well after the first two weeks of the semester. As we progress through the rest of our Spring 2023 semester, I want to invite our campus faculty, staff, and administrators to participate in our culturally engaging, professional development activities through our Uluākea program under Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center.
The Uluākea program strives to empower our campus' faculty and staff of UH Hilo to learn, practice, and apply Hawaiʻi foundations into curriculum, pedagogy, research, and service to our campus and island community. Through culturally-based professional development activities, below are the dates and times for Uluākea activities planned for this semester:
Campus Protocols: A workshop training in campus kīpaepae and kīhei protocols including lau kāpala (stamping with native foliage). No prior experience necessary to attend any of the workshops.
-Saturday, Feb. 04, 2023, 9am-12:30pm
-Saturday, Mar. 04, 2023, 9am-12:30pm
-Saturday, Apr. 01, 2023, 9am-12:30pm
All workshops will be held at Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center
ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi: Workshops focusing on basic Hawaiian language pronunciation, phrases, and practices. No prior experience in Hawaiian language is required. All workshops will be held on the following Wednesdays:
-Wed. Feb. 08, 2023, 5pm-6:30pm
-Wed. Feb. 22, 2023, 5pm-6:30pm
-Wed. Mar. 08, 2023, 5pm-6:30pm
-Wed. Mar. 22, 2023, 5pm-6:30pm
-Wed. Apr. 05, 2023, 5pm-6:30pm
-Wed. Apr. 19, 2023, 5pm-6:30pm
All workshops will be held at Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center
Huakaʻi Wahi Pana O Hilo: An off-campus opportunity to learn of the stories, cultural significance, and land features of our surrounding Hilo environment. Transportation will be provided to all participants.
-Saturday, Feb. 18th, 8:30am-1pm
We will meet at Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center for an orientation before boarding vans and leaving off-campus.
If anyone is interested to participate registration is required as some workshops may be limited in space. Please fill out this Registration Form to reserve your space for any of the workshops. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Malu Dudoit (dudoitd@hawaii.edu) or the Uluākea program (uluakea@hawaii.edu).
Wishing us all a productive semester!
naʻu nō me ke aloha
na Malu
For more information, contact: uluakea@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7847
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2022-2023 Ka Lama Ku Student Recognition Awards Nominations
- The 2022-2023 Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Award nominations are now open. Please submit your nominations Sunday, February 13, 2023, at 11:59 pm (This is a hard deadline). ...
- 2023-24 UH Common Scholarship Application Opens October 1st
- Starting October 1st, students can complete the 2023-24 UH System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii. ...
- Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- Aloha Freshmen, If you began at UH Hilo last semester (Fall 2022) or this semester (Spring 2023), it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment between February 15 and March 15, 2023. ...
- 2022-2023 RISO Registration - Now Open!
- The 2022-2023 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm. ...
- 2023-24 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1st, students can complete their 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa - To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete the FAFSA by February 1, 2023. ...
- Uluākea Campus Activites
- Ke aloha nō iā kākou e ko nā limahana o ke kulanui o Hawaiʻi ma Hilo! Aloha to all faculty, staff, and administrators of our UH Hilo campus! It is with hopes this e-mail finds everyone doing well after the first two weeks of the ...
- Hohonu is looking for New Members!
- We are Hohonu, the academic journal. We publish student work, by students, for students. Our annual publication features academic papers that cover a wide-variety of topics and subjects by UH Hilo students. ...
- Kanilehua is looking for New Members!
- We are Kanilehua, the art and literary magazine. Our annual publication features literary pieces and art works, both digital and physical, made by UH Hilo students. We publish our magazine at the end of each school year. ...
- The Board of Student Publications is looking for New Members
- Have you ever heard of the Board of Student Publications (BOSP)? We would like to introduce ourselves as your 2022-2023 UH Hilo Board of Student Publications (BOSP). BOSP over sees three publications: Ke Kalahea, Kanilehua, and Hohonu. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.