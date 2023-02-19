Community of Hei Workshop - Event Details

Community of Hei Workshop Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 1:00pm – 2:30pm Location: SSC W-201 Ulana 'ia ke Ka'ao i ke Ki'i

Weaving Legends through Archetypal Imagery



Hei are Hawaiian traditional string figures that are powerful in their ability to sharpen focus, create intentions, and to capture or celebrate outcomes. The word "hei" means to capture in Hawaiian language. A culture nearly lost, be part of the revival as we learn hei for personal, professional and community well-being. This workshop is open to UH Hilo, HawCC, and community members.



UH Hilo Student Health & Wellness Programs co-sponsored by Kinesiology & Exercise Sciences Dept. and the Waiolama Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center



For Disability Accommodations, contact Ui at shwp@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7460. For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

