UH Student Campus Climate Survey - Announcement Details
UH Student Campus Climate Survey
The 2023 UH Student Campus Climate Survey is an important tool that is used to help UH Hilo prevent sexual assault and other forms of gender-based violence. This survey also measures the prevalence of gender-based violence on campus and gauges students’ attitudes and behaviors. Please check your hawaii.edu email for your personalized link to the survey, or go to www.hawaii.edu/titleix/survey/student-faqs/ for more information about the survey. Your Voice. Your Campus.
#BeHeardUH
For more information, contact: stawney@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7899
Tags: Title IX OEO Campus Climate Survey BeHeardUH Your Voice Your Campus
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2022-2023 Ka Lama Ku Student Recognition Awards Nominations
- The 2022-2023 Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Award nominations are now open. Please submit your nominations Sunday, February 13, 2023, at 11:59 pm (This is a hard deadline). ...
- UH Student Campus Climate Survey
- The 2023 UH Student Campus Climate Survey is an important tool that is used to help UH Hilo prevent sexual assault and other forms of gender-based violence. ...
- 2023-24 UH Common Scholarship Application Opens October 1st
- Starting October 1st, students can complete the 2023-24 UH System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii. ...
- Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- Aloha Freshmen, If you began at UH Hilo last semester (Fall 2022) or this semester (Spring 2023), it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment between February 15 and March 15, 2023. ...
- 2022-2023 RISO Registration - Now Open!
- The 2022-2023 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm. ...
- 2023-24 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1st, students can complete their 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa - To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete the FAFSA by February 1, 2023. ...
- Uluākea Campus Activites
- Ke aloha nō iā kākou e ko nā limahana o ke kulanui o Hawaiʻi ma Hilo! Aloha to all faculty, staff, and administrators of our UH Hilo campus! It is with hopes this e-mail finds everyone doing well after the first two weeks of the ...
- Hohonu is looking for New Members!
- We are Hohonu, the academic journal. We publish student work, by students, for students. Our annual publication features academic papers that cover a wide-variety of topics and subjects by UH Hilo students. ...
- Kanilehua is looking for New Members!
- We are Kanilehua, the art and literary magazine. Our annual publication features literary pieces and art works, both digital and physical, made by UH Hilo students. We publish our magazine at the end of each school year. ...
- The Board of Student Publications is looking for New Members
- Have you ever heard of the Board of Student Publications (BOSP)? We would like to introduce ourselves as your 2022-2023 UH Hilo Board of Student Publications (BOSP). BOSP over sees three publications: Ke Kalahea, Kanilehua, and Hohonu. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.