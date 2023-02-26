UH Student Campus Climate Survey - Announcement Details

UH Student Campus Climate Survey The 2023 UH Student Campus Climate Survey is an important tool that is used to help UH Hilo prevent sexual assault and other forms of gender-based violence. This survey also measures the prevalence of gender-based violence on campus and gauges students’ attitudes and behaviors. Please check your hawaii.edu email for your personalized link to the survey, or go to www.hawaii.edu/titleix/survey/student-faqs/ for more information about the survey. Your Voice. Your Campus.



