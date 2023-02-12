International Topics Speaker Series - Event Details

International Topics Speaker Series Thursday, February 16, 2023, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Presentation by Dr. Su-Mi Lee, Associate Professor of Philosophy at UH Hilo, on "The Ukraine Crisis: Its Implications." The Russian invasion of Ukraine began almost one year ago. Why couldn’t the United Nations stop Russia from invading Ukraine? Why doesn’t it deploy troops to put an end to Russia’s atrocities? This talk reviews the scope and capacity of the United Nations and discusses what the United Nations can and cannot do in dealing with global issues like the Ukraine crisis. Part of the International Topics Speaker Series sponsored by the UH Hilo International Student Services program and the United Nations Association-Hawaii Island Chapter. For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

