Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising - Announcement Details

Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising

Aloha Freshmen,



If you began at UH Hilo last semester (Fall 2022) or this semester (Spring 2023), it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment between February 15 and March 15, 2023.



If you have not scheduled or completed your appointment by March 3, a hold will be placed on your account that will go into effect starting March 28. That hold will prevent you from registering for Fall 2023, starting April 3 and the only way to remove the hold is to meet with your advisor, so be sure to schedule your ʻeleu appointment today!





To schedule your appointment, log into STAR Balance <https://www.star.hawaii.edu/appointment/>. Before you can select a day and time for your appointment, you will be prompted to complete a pre-advising questionnaire. Please be sure to complete it prior to your advising appointment.



See you soon!

For more information, contact: uhhadvis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7776

Tags: