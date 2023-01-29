Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Hui Ho'oleimaluō - Event Details
This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES
Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Hui Ho'oleimaluō
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Natural Resource Seminar Series presents, "Hui Hoʻoleimaluō" with Kamala Anthony, Executive Director,
Nāhōkū Kahana, Director of Puakahinano Student Program, and Manoa Johansen, Director of Site Maintenance. The seminar will be streamed over zoom. All are welcome!
Abstract: Using bare hands, 50-100 volunteers at a time cleared the land and passed rocks hand to hand. One rock touched 100 hands, recalls Hui Hoʻoleimaluō. To this day, a handful of those same first volunteers still come out to work the fishpond, mostly extended family and friends. The more work leaders and other volunteers did and learned, they realized what kupuna had done for their communities, and the responsibility they had to perpetuate the fishpond culture for the sake of the entire community. Today, Hui Ho‘oleimaluō is an active community hub that engages and teaches students and families through the brilliant culture of the ancient Hawaiian fishpond. It is working to one day provide a space to design and introduce new STEAM related instruments and methods for Hawaii’s keiki to facilitate hands-on learning. Toward that end, it is collaborating with neighboring land owners, other ancient Hawaiian fishpond stewards, and major educational organizations to transfer localized knowledge, preserve and share the area’s rich cultural history. While discovering adaptive methods that will drive future generations to build resilience for sustaining coastal resources and contribute to food production and security, it is developing its own organizational foundation and stability.
For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2022-2023 Ka Lama Ku Student Recognition Awards Nominations
- The 2022-2023 Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Award nominations are now open. Please submit your nominations Sunday, February 13, 2023, at 11:59 pm (This is a hard deadline). ...
- 2023-24 UH Common Scholarship Application Opens October 1st
- Starting October 1st, students can complete the 2023-24 UH System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii. ...
- Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- Aloha Freshmen, If you began at UH Hilo last semester (Fall 2022) or this semester (Spring 2023), it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment between February 15 and March 15, 2023. ...
- 2022-2023 RISO Registration - Now Open!
- The 2022-2023 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm. ...
- 2023-24 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1st, students can complete their 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa - To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete the FAFSA by February 1, 2023. ...
- Hohonu is looking for New Members!
- We are Hohonu, the academic journal. We publish student work, by students, for students. Our annual publication features academic papers that cover a wide-variety of topics and subjects by UH Hilo students. ...
- Kanilehua is looking for New Members!
- We are Kanilehua, the art and literary magazine. Our annual publication features literary pieces and art works, both digital and physical, made by UH Hilo students. We publish our magazine at the end of each school year. ...
- The Board of Student Publications is looking for New Members
- Have you ever heard of the Board of Student Publications (BOSP)? We would like to introduce ourselves as your 2022-2023 UH Hilo Board of Student Publications (BOSP). BOSP over sees three publications: Ke Kalahea, Kanilehua, and Hohonu. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.