Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Hui Ho'oleimaluō - Event Details

Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Hui Ho'oleimaluō

Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Natural Resource Seminar Series presents, "Hui Hoʻoleimaluō" with Kamala Anthony, Executive Director,

Nāhōkū Kahana, Director of Puakahinano Student Program, and Manoa Johansen, Director of Site Maintenance. The seminar will be streamed over zoom. All are welcome!



Abstract: Using bare hands, 50-100 volunteers at a time cleared the land and passed rocks hand to hand. One rock touched 100 hands, recalls Hui Hoʻoleimaluō. To this day, a handful of those same first volunteers still come out to work the fishpond, mostly extended family and friends. The more work leaders and other volunteers did and learned, they realized what kupuna had done for their communities, and the responsibility they had to perpetuate the fishpond culture for the sake of the entire community. Today, Hui Ho‘oleimaluō is an active community hub that engages and teaches students and families through the brilliant culture of the ancient Hawaiian fishpond. It is working to one day provide a space to design and introduce new STEAM related instruments and methods for Hawaii’s keiki to facilitate hands-on learning. Toward that end, it is collaborating with neighboring land owners, other ancient Hawaiian fishpond stewards, and major educational organizations to transfer localized knowledge, preserve and share the area’s rich cultural history. While discovering adaptive methods that will drive future generations to build resilience for sustaining coastal resources and contribute to food production and security, it is developing its own organizational foundation and stability.

For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu

