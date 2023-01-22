Chinese New Year Celebration - Event Details

Chinese New Year Celebration Monday, January 23, 2023, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: UHH Mookini Library Lanai On 1/23 Monday, the second day of Lunar New Year (Spring Festival), the Chinese Studies Certificate Program will host a Chinese New Year celebration while promoting the Chinese Studies Certificate.



Enjoy beautiful Chinese handicrafts, papercrafts, spring couplets, Chinese zodiac signs, calligraphy, and have fun with recreational activities, including lion costumes, Chinese birdie kicking, pitch pot, fan dance, etc.





So come pick your zodiac, a cute paper rabbit, spring couplets with best wishes, try brush writing, and get your name written in Chinese with good meaning, while enjoying soothing traditional Chinese music!



Put on lion costumes and try to make it blinking and its ears wiggling!



Join us for Chinese folk dancing, shuttlecock kicking, pitch pot, and more! For more information, contact: jirenf@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7232

