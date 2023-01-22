Natural Resource Management Seminar: Terrestrial Ecosystems - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES

Natural Resource Management Seminar: Terrestrial Ecosystems Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 3:00pm – 4:00pm University of Hawaii at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Natural Resource Management Seminar Series presents, "A Confluence of Extremes: Trajectories and Tipping Points of Terrestrial Ecosystems" with Michala L. Phillips, Research Ecologist, USGS Pacific Island Ecosystems Research Center.





The seminar will be held over zoom. All are welcome! For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

